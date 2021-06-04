Acast Bags Commercial Podcast Deal with The Irish Times

The Irish Times has signed up to the Acast Creator Network as one of its publishing partners. As part of the deal, Acast will host, distribute and monetise the publisher’s podcasts by way of dynamically inserted ads and programmatic buying.

The Irish Times has a number of podcasts covering topics like business, politics, sport, women’s issues and current affairs. It’s most recent addition to its podcast portfolio is called In The News and is hosted by journalists Sorcha Pollak and Conor Pope.

According to Liam Kavanagh, group managing director, The Irish Times: “Our objective is to build the largest possible audience, bringing our trusted journalism to more people in new ways, and working with the world’s leading podcast platform gives us the best possible opportunity to do that.”

“The Irish Times has long been one of the most innovative news organisations in Ireland, jumping into podcasts before many others,” says Jennifer Dollard, senior content development manager, Acast Ireland. “Counting its podcasts as part of our growing publisher network is a landmark moment for Acast, both in Ireland and globally — we can’t wait to work with its exceptionally talented team,” she adds.