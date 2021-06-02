BBDO Dublin Rolls Out New Campaign for Avonmore Super Milk

BBDO Dublin has rolled out a new €1.4m above the line campaign for Avonmore Super Milk which is fortified with Vitamin D, an important which supports the immune system.

The campaign includes TV and radio as well as digital and social media activations. Media is being handled by Carat. The TV ad was produced by Red Rage and directed by Brian Durnin.

According to Linda Sheehan, marketing manager Glanbia Consumer Foods: “In this campaign we talk about the role of Vitamin D and absorption of calcium and – importantly in these times – it’s role in supporting the immune system. Delivering a message of getting the most out of our milk helps us in getting the most out of everything, it’s also typically Irish and has a little humour in it too.”

