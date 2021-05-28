Sports Analytics Startup Aims to Help Clubs With Digital Transformation

A new Irish sports data analytics business, Fulltime Analytics, has launched with the primary goal of driving digital transformation through a data-led approach for sports organisations and rights holders. The company’s offering will allow the sports industry understand fans better while supporting commercial growth across its sponsorship, ticketing and merchandising operations.

A joint venture between The Hospitality Partnership, which specialises in corporate hospitality and events, and Platformo, a global data analytics platform, the new business is headed up by Greg Slattery.

“The sports industry is in the midst of a data revolution and we are really excited to bring the capabilities that Fulltime Analytics can offer to market. Sport is unlike any other industry in the world when you consider the passion that fans have for their team, this creates really rich data sets which our technology uses to develop innovative commercial strategies for clients. There is a huge opportunity within the industry for those that adopt a data-driven approach as targeted marketing communications at the right time will deepen engagement with existing fans and also make their brand more appealing to a wider audience,” says Slattery.

Leveraging the existing Platformo analytics platform, which currently processes over 30m customer records per month, Fulltime Analytics has created a bespoke analytics and marketing software offering tailored for the needs of the sports industry. The product is designed to organise, analyse, and monetize data for organisations, something that has traditionally presented a challenge with information often sitting in isolated data silos and with different third-party suppliers, according to Slattery.

Over the past 12 months, Fulltime Analytics has worked on a successful pilot project with League of Ireland football club, Shamrock Rovers. The new company is initially focused on supporting organisations in the Irish market but has plans to expand its offering to the UK and US by the end of 2021 utilising its strong network of contacts in these countries.

“Having successfully developed and deployed analytics products globally across the cinema and entertainment industry, our vision at Platformo was to bring our underlying products and technology to new and exciting industry verticals. We knew instantaneously that the opportunity to merge our technology and the sports industry expertise of Greg and The Hospitality Partnership was a winning combination. This partnership has accelerated the creation and go-to-market of our new and innovative sports products and services,” adds Jolyon Spurling, product strategy, Fulltime Analytics.