Rothco and Boys+Girls Bag 14 Awards at D&AD and The Caples Awards

With the annual awards season in the global advertising industry underway, two Irish agencies – Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive and Boys+Girls – have bagged a total of 14 awards between them in both the D&AD Awards and The Caples which were live-streamed this week.

In the D&AD Awards, Rothco took home three Graphite Pencils and three Wood Pencils for its ‘Saylists’ initiative, a collaboration with Warner Music and Apple Music that uses a custom algorithm aimed at augmenting speech therapy for young people with speech difficulties.

Boys+Girls, meanwhile, picked up a Yellow Pencil and a Graphite Pencil at the awards which were streamed live on Wednesday night. The agency won the awards for its powerful radio and digital campaign for Swim Ireland.

“This is a massive achievement for us. Only 63 Yellow Pencils were handed out across all categories, among thousands of entries from every leading agency around the world. Winning at D&AD is always exciting but to be awarded two pencils for our work with Swim Ireland, for a cause we truly believe in, is incredible,” says Rory Hamilton, chief creative officer, Boys+Girls.

In The Caples, meanwhile, Rothco picked up three golds and one Bronze awards. Two of the Golds were for its “Sleeping Flags” campaign in the Not for Profit and PR categories. The campaign highlighted the plight of former members of the Irish defence forces and raise the profile of The Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel which aims to raise public awareness and aid for the homeless veterans. Rothco’s other Gold came in the Innovation category for ‘Saylists.’

Boys+Girls, meanwhile, picked up a Silver and a Bronze in the Integrated and PR categories respectively for the agency’s work with Three Mobile and its Connected Island campaign.