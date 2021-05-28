NOW to Sponsor Love Island on Virgin Media TV

Virgin Media Solutions has announced NOW as the sponsor of its popular Love Island after a sealed bid auction. The highly anticipated show returns at the end of June as Laura Whitmore introduces viewers to a fresh bunch of singletons, all in search of the summer of their lives.

The deal will see NOW take sponsorship of the full series on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

According to Ben Mulligan, head of client solutions at Virgin Media Solutions: “After a long wait we are very pleased to welcome back one of the most talked about shows, Love Island, to our screens this summer. Fans of the show have had to wait patiently since 2019 for the summer series to return so we believe it will be the best season yet. We are delighted to be partnering with NOW for this season’s Love Island series, which is the best platform to unlock a hard to reach young audience, across broadcast and digital media.”

Mick Forry, Head of NOW adds: “We’re extremely excited to be sponsoring this year’s highly anticipated season of Love Island. The partnership is a perfect fit for our new NOW identity which connects people with world-class quality entertainment with brilliant simplicity. Fans of Love Island who revel in the romance, drama and humour of the show can also dip into NOW’s range of world-class entertainment to find another perfect match for their viewing pleasure”.

The sponsorship deal was brokered by MediaCom and according to Conor Murphy, managing partner of the media agency:“At MediaCom, we have been looking for an opportunity that will allow NOW to reach younger audiences across a number of key media platforms. The Love Island sponsorship is the perfect mix of scale and engagement and will give the NOW brand a unique media presence throughout the summer.”