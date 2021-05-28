Irish Judges invited to Join Effie Global Best of the Best Jury

With the countdown to the final deadline for entry to Effies Ireland Awards 2021 on June 18, IAPI has announced that 12 Irish marketers and agency leaders have been invited to judge the inagural Effie Global Best of the Best this July.

The aim of the Global Best is to “unify the worldwide marketing and commercial creativity community around the power of effective marketing.” The awards are open to winners in all 2019 and 2020 Gold and Grand Effie and they will compete for the first-ever Global Grand Effie in their respective categories. The Global Grand Effie winners will then move on to the final round of judging to compete for the first-ever Iridium Effie, the single most effective marketing effort worldwide.

The Irish members of the 2021 Effie Global Best of the Best jury are:

Damian Devaney, Senior Vice President, TBV Global and Chair of Effie Awards Ireland

Dael Wood, Strategy Consulting Director, Dentsu Aegis Ireland

Damian Hanley, Executive Creative Director, In the Company of Huskies

Eimear Fitzmaurice, Strategic Planning Director, Folk Wunderman Thompson

Jay Reid, Strategy Director, Core

Kay McCarthy, Founder & CEO, MCCP Planning Agency

Nichola Mullen, Fundraising Director, St Vincent de Paul

Margaret Gilsenan, Chief Strategy Officer, Boys and Girls

Robert McEvoy, Head of Market Management, Allianz Ireland

Sandra Alvarez, Managing Director, Spark Foundry

Sarah Hughes, Head of Strategy, BBDO Dublin

Stephen Power, Strategy & Insights Director, Mindshare Ireland

“It says a lot about the international reputation of Ireland’s marketers and agency professionals that Effie WW have invited so many Irish professionals onto the Global Best of the Best Jury panel and I couldn’t be more delighted”, says Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI.

“The Global Best of the Best Effie Awards are exactly what they say they are. Only the Grand Prix and Gold winners from each national or regional Effie programme can enter. So, not only is it an honour for Irish judges to be asked, it will also provide them with invaluable learnings from around the globe as they review world-class marketing effectiveness campaigns,” she says.

Effie Awards Ireland are supported by RTÉ Media Sales, An Post Commerce, Pluto, Wide Eye Media and Twitter. The FINAL entry deadline is Friday 18thJune. To download the Entry Kit and submit entries click HERE