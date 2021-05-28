Core Bags Two Awards at IAB Europe’s MIXX Awards

Core picked up a Bronze in the Branded Content category for its work with An Post Bood Awards while the Core agency Mediaworks picked up a Bronze in the Direct Response/Lead Generation category for its work with Liberty Insurance.

The annual MIXX Awards showcases the very best of digital advertising from across Europe and are organised by IAB Europe. This year’s jury included experts from BBC Global News, Bloomberg Media, Bauer Media, Coca-Cola, Havas Media Group, Google, GroupM, Publicis Media, PHD, PubMatic, S4M, TikTok, Vodafone, Visa and WarnerMedia.

According to Louise Cronje, sponsorship manager, An Post: “Since 2018, #ReadersWanted has celebrated the joy and power of reading across all touchpoints as part of our campaign for the An Post Irish Book Awards to empower our audience to read more. In particular, in 2020, #ReadersWanted was effective in delivering much-needed respite to our audience during the pandemic, delivering huge reach and engagement through digital initiatives and virtual events. We are delighted to receive this accolade from the IAB Europe jury at the 2021 MIXX Awards Europe.”

Hannah-Louise Dunne, head of content partnerships at Core adds: “Over the years, it has been so enjoyable to work with An Post on the Irish Book Awards. We are delighted to have won another award for this wonderful initiative, which has developed into a significant platform to empower so many of us to enjoy and share the world of reading.”