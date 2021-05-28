Bonfire Bags Three New Accounts

The Creative agency Bonfire ha picked up a number of new accounts including a new product launch for the health supplements manufacture Revive Active following a creative pitch. The agency is now at production stage on a 360 degree campaign for the launch in Q3 2020.

Bonfire has also been appointed to create a dynamic new brand in the parcel locker space. The brand is called OOHPod and it will be launching during the summer months.

In addition, Bonfire has recently completed a campaign for Chadwicks, the building supplies and DIY retailer, which is aimed at increasing footfall within the home renovations sector.