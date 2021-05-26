WPP Ireland Launches New Campaign for Boots Ireland

WPP Ireland has joined forces with Boots on a national campaign to drive awareness of prescription services available in their pharmacies nationwide.

The campaign, which was created by Marcus Hartung and Emma Fielding at Ogilvy Dublin, builds on Boots’ ‘Let’s Feel Good’ brand platform. Using the green cross pharmacy symbol as a key creative device, it encourages people to consider Boots as the first choice for their prescription needs. With a bespoke composition from renowned composer Denis Kilty and direction by Lorcan Hynes at Wannabe @ Element Post, the campaign firmly positions Boots Ireland as a contemporary, positive force in Irish life.

MediaCom devised the innovative strategy which utilizes pharmacy-specific media to bring the campaign to life. It includes a rich mix of TV, VOD, in-store design, social and digital advertising to educate consumers about Boots’ range of pharmacy services, while also using the varied channel mix to draw attention to its Online Doctor Service. Open seven days a week, Boots is there for its customers instore, on the Boots app, and online.

Jane Gregory, MD, Ogilvy Dublin, Aisling Baker, AD, MediaCom: “We’re very proud of this new work for Boots Ireland. Boots pharmacies have played a vital role in providing essential services since the Covid-19 Pandemic began. This campaign underscores the everyday relevance and innovation behind the brand’s prescription offering”.

Mandip Mann, Senior Marketing Manager, Boots Ireland: “Our team members have worked tirelessly during the pandemic to ensure our stores continue to be a safe place for our customers and colleagues. Boots Ireland was recently recognised as the most reputable pharmacy and retailer in Ireland according to the 2021 RepTrak® survey. With this new campaign, we hope to raise awareness of our pharmacy offering amongst the Irish population and reinforce that patients and customers can come to Boots for help with their health and prescription needs.”

