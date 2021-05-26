Boys+Girls Win Two Pencils at D&AD Awards for Swim Ireland Campaign

Boys+Girls has picked up two pencils at the D&AD Awards 2021 for its 2020 Swim Ireland campaign.

The agency picked up a Yellow Pencil and a Graphite Pencil at the awards which were streamed live on Wednesday night.

The powerful radio and digital campaign was launched last year during lockdown and ahead of the busy Summer months. The campaign highlights how easy it is for a parent to stop monitoring their children as they swim and the horrific consequences than can occur when they do.

The 60-second radio ad takes a simple phrase that all Irish parents are well used to hearing: “ Daddy, daddy look at me.” As the child continues to urge her parent to look, her cry becomes more desperate and terrified.

When the campaign was launched Fiona Whelan, Swim Ireland’s director of sponsorship said: “Drowning is the second biggest cause of accidental deaths for Irish children. Swim Ireland is appealing to everyone to #BeALifesaver. The ad will hopefully grab people’s attention and will make it clear to guardians that they should never take their eyes off their children when they are in the water.”