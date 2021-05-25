Allied Global Marketing Acquires Honey+Buzz

Honey + Buzz, the experiential agency headed up by brothers Jonny and Paddy Davis has been acquired by the US-headquartered Allied Global Marketing for an undisclosed sum.

Allied Global Marketing has over 400 staff working in 23 different offices around the world and is a leading global player in the entertainment, culture, and lifestyle marketing services sector. The company . The company manages campaigns that drive conversion for some of the world’s biggest brands in film, TV, sports, gaming, live entertainment, cultural institutions, hospitality, and consumer brands.

Clients of Allied Global include the likes of Amazon, Sephora, Hulu, Sony Pictures, Singapore Tourism and HBO.

For its part, Honey+Buzz was set up in 2019 by the Davis brothers and it has worked with a range of blue chip brands including Heineken, Renault, Dropbox, BT, Fulfil Nutrition and Coca Cola. ,

“We are excited to be joining the Allied team,” said Jonny and Paddy Davis. “As the demand for in-person live experiences returns, the combination of Allied and Honey+Buzz is uniquely positioned to bring our clients the best of integrated live and digital experiences that excite consumers before, during and after the event. Allied’s resources, clients and expertise across the full range of marketing services will allow us to leverage our capabilities on a global stage.”

As a part of Allied, Honey+Buzz will service existing and new clients in Europe and beyond and grow Allied’s experiential business in a post-COVID world, according to the two bothers.

“Allied’s experiential business has pioneered audience engagement with beautiful design, digital integration and flawless execution,” said Clint Kendall, Allied’s CEO.

“The team at Honey+Buzz shares our vision, and they have an excellent track record of breakthrough creativity and continuous innovation. We are excited to have them on board to help drive our ongoing international expansion,” he adds.