TAMI Awards 2021 Open for Entry

The TAMI Awards 2021 are now open for entry and the entry deadline has now been extended until 5pm, Wednesday, June 2.

This year there is a total of six categories to enter: 6 categories to choose from: Best Use of Innovation; Best Newcomer; Best Ongoing Use of TV; Best Use of TV Sponsorship; Best Short-Term Activation and a new category Best Use of TV in a Crisis.

One additional award-the Grand Prix- is chosen by the judges from the category winners and shortlists. The winner of the Grand Prix will win €100,000 worth of airtime for their brand.

The shortlist will be announced on Wednesday, June 16 and the Award ceremony will take place on the afternoon of Thursday, September 23.