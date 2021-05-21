Publicis Dublin Rolls Out New Campaign for Vhi Healthcare

Vhi Healthcare has launched its latest campaign ‘Rory’ to highlight the benefits of being a Vhi member.

The campaign, which is running across TV and VOD, was created by Publicis Dublin and tells the story of Rory, an advanced paramedic who was glad to be a Vhi member when a back injury meant he could no longer work or do simple things like lift his young daughter.

The creative follows the Vhi brand’s familiar storytelling approach, also created by Publicis Dublin, that uses real Vhi customers to tell the brand’s story, an approach that has proven to be effective for Vhi, winning it an award for commitment to long-term effectiveness at ADFX in 2018.

According to Carol Lambert, Creative Director at Publicis Dublin: ‘We’re delighted to deliver another quality brand story for Vhi as part of the long-running ‘testimonials’ creative, which has proven time and time again to be a powerful and effective brand vehicle for Vhi.

This is the first story we’ve set at night-time, demonstrating the out-of-hours that Rory is sometimes required to work. It allowed us to use very dramatic lighting for maximum impact. We also used it to spotlight key emotional scenes, such as the moment Rory’s daughter worries about his injury”.

“It’s been a really exciting journey working with all of our agency and production partners to bring to life another testimonial based in the Vhi World. The way in which our brand promise of “when you need us, we’re there” is experienced by our customers can really be seen in Rory’s story and we’re thrilled to see it come to life on air,” adds Orla Caffrey, Vhi



Credits

Agency: Publicis Dublin

Creative Director/Art: Carol Lambert

ECD/Copy: Ronan Nulty

Art Director: Mark O’Reilly

Head of Production: Niamh Skelly

Business Director: Geraldine Jones

Senior Account Director: Ruth McCormack

Account Manager: Kate McKenna + Cormac Dooley

Head of Strategic Planning: Chloe Hanratty

Clients: Vhi Healthcare

Head of Marketing Adam Bacon

Marketing Communications Manager: Orla Caffrey

Marketing Communications Specialist: Sarah Brazil

Production Company: Piranha Bar

Director: Gavin Kelly

Creative Director: Richard Chaney

Producer: Emily Brady

Sound: Mutiny