DMG Media Becomes First to Achieve IAB Gold Standard Certification

DMG Media Ireland has become the first member of IAB Ireland to achieve the IAB Gold Standard certification for its stable of digital brands that includes Extra.ie, EVOKE, MailOnline, Rollercoaster.ie and OneFabDay.com.

The Gold Standard, which was developed by IAB UK, was adopted by IAB Ireland in February 2021 and it is recognised globally as a powerful initiative, which has evolved to keep pace with a fast changing digital advertising ecosystem.

“The IAB Gold Standard represents a currency of trust in a world where brand safety and advertising accountability has come increasingly under the spotlight. At DMG Media we are delighted to have completed the certification process. This will ensure our growing network of digital brands not only engage and resonate with Irish users but offer a trusted and verified platform for agencies and brands alike,” says Doug Farrell, group head of digital strategy, DMG Media.

In order to be Gold Standard certified, companies have to meet the compliance criteria relevant for their company type which include TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group) Brand Safety certification, as well as providing detailed proofs of compliance across the other three IAB standards. IAB Ireland member companies have six months from registration to become Gold Standard certified.

DMG Media Ireland is the first IAB Ireland member company to achieve certification. However a number of other members have already registered and are currently working on achieving certification. These include Core, Dentsu Ireland, Facebook Ireland, Google, Group M Ireland, Havas Media Ireland, IPG Mediabrands Ireland, News Ireland, Mediahuis Ireland, OMG Ireland, Packed House, Quantcast, Reach, The Irish Times Group and Verizon.

According to Suzanne McElligott, CEO, IAB Ireland: “We are delighted to announce that DMG Media Ireland is our first member to become Gold Standard certified in Ireland. The Gold Standard demonstrates the commitment of IAB Ireland members to making the digital advertising experience better for everyone. Open to a wide-range of companies, the Gold Standard is an easy way for buyers and sellers to demonstrate their commitment to the industry and join our mission of building a sustainable future for digital advertising. I encourage all of our members to commit to the IAB Gold Standard and to work with us to fight ad fraud, maximise brand safety, improve users’ experience and protect users’ privacy”.