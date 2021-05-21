All Ireland Marketing Awards Winners Announced

The Marketing Institute of Ireland has announced the winners of the 2021 All Ireland Marketing Awards at virtual event in RTÉ Studio 5. The event was watched by a huge number of marketing leaders and professionals, and the MC for the event was RTÉ’s news anchor, Bryan Dobson.

The All Ireland Marketing Awards programme is Ireland’s marketing showcase, with hundreds of entries competing for places on the shortlist, for the nineteen awards which span the entire remit of the marketing disciplines. The awards event is a celebration of the achievements of all the shortlisted businesses.

The All Ireland Marketing Champion award for 2021 went to April Redmond (pictured), Global VP, Unilever. April joined Unilever in 2017 as Global Brand VP. Her responsibilities include annual delivery of the global brand vision, strategy, and plan for Knorr, Unilever’s second largest brand, spanning Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Asia. On top of these responsibilities, she sits on the Unilever Foods & Refreshment leadership team, shaping the overall business strategy for the Division that contributes more than 19 billion euro of revenue to Unilever.

The Marketing Team of the Year award was awarded to SuperValu, led by Shane Lynch, SuperValu Marketing Manager. SuperValu took two awards, also winning the Client Agency Collaboration Award. SSE Airtricity also scooped two awards, winning the Sponsorship Management Award and the Integrated Marketing Award. Woodies scooped the Brand Campaign Award while Three Ireland got the Advertising Campaign Award. The newly introduced award, Young Marketer Award went to Tara Byrnes of Coca Cola. Congratulations to all the 2021 Winners.

David Field, CEO of the Marketing Institute of Ireland, speaking, following the AIM awards live broadcast congratulated all of the winners this year.

“The standard of work executed by our 95 finalists was, and is world leading and had innovation, strategy and creativity at their heart. The Marketing Institute is immensely proud to recognise the transformative impac t this work has driven for both clients and industry alike. The winners in each of the categories should be very proud of their work as the competition was immense this year,” he said.

