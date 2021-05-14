INM Celebrates Rebrand to Mediahuis

One era closed in the Irish publishing industry this week while another one began when Ireland’s largest news publisher INM changed its name to Mediahuis.

The move to rebrand follows the acquisition of INM by Mediahuis two years ago.

“We are very proud of the rich heritage of titles such as The Irish Independent and The Belfast Telegraph’, says group advertising director Karen Preston (pictured above).

“With this rebrand we are uniting all our brands and people under one new, unified corporate brand: Mediahuis. This move means we are laying the foundations for our news brands to continue playing an important role in Ireland 100 years from now,” she says.

The rebrand is supported by a new brand positioning, articulated in the tagline: ‘Moving Ideas Forward’. “Through ‘Moving Ideas Forward we are bringing to life how we partner with clients through innovation and creativity in just three words, its simple, powerful and easy to understand. We’re very excited about the future, and we believe, we have never been more well positioned to connect brands to our highly engaged audiences at scale,” she adds.

In support of the rebrand, a new website mediahuis.ie and official launch video have been launched. The film demonstrates Mediahuis’ fresh approach, whilst highlighting the strength and heritage of its household media names. The website showcases all the news brands and the full scope of advertising solutions Mediahuis offers to the market.

The new brand positioning, website and launch video were created in corporation with creative content agency Wayne Parker Kent from Amsterdam.

“We were very pleased with this assignment, since it suited our agency perfectly’, says Managing Director Daan Zoetmulder.

“It enabled us to combine our experience in the field of B2B campaigns and with the previous rebrand of TMG to Mediahuis in the Netherlands.”

For more information visit www.mediahuis.ie