Effie Awards Ireland Announce Jury for Round 1

Damian Devaney, Jury Chair

With the second deadline for entries to this year’s Effie Awards Ireland fast approaching, IAPI has announced details of its panel of judges for the first round with entries for the next deadline set to close on May 21 with the final third deadline set for June 18.

The Effie Awards Ireland Round 1 Jury will be split into three Jury rooms, each one chaired by judges with previous Effie judging experience. These are: Nichola Mullen, Head of Fundraising, St. Vincents de Paul; Nicky Doran, Marketing and Strategy Director, Davy and Neal Davies, CEO, BBDO.

The remaining jury members for Round 1 are: Carlos Cantu, Marketing Director EMEA, Twitter; Rob McEvoy, Head of Marketing Management, Allianz; Anna Putts, Brand & Content Director, HBO Central Europe; James MacAskill, Senior Strategist, Adam & Eve; Mark Brennan, Head of Marketing, AIB; Paul Dervan, CMO, National Lottery.

They will be joined by Elizabeth Sheehan, Innovation & Sustainability Director, Suntory Beverages & Foods Europe; Lisa Browne, Head of Marketing & Customer Insights, ESB Group; Louise Bannon, Head of Marketing, DAA; Roisin Field, Head of Advertising, Digital & Social, Ulster Bank; Jennifer English, Global Brand Director, Baileys and Roe & Co Whiskey, Diageo; Garret O’Beirne, Head of EMEA & Americas Business Partnerships, Facebook; Luke Reaper, Managing Director, Behaviour & Attitudes; Kathryn Jacob OBE, CEO, Pearl & Dean.

“The Effie’s will champion Irelands most effective creative and give Irish talent the opportunity to compete with the best of the best internationally every year,” says Damian Devaney, Senior Partner, TBV Global and the overall Jury Chair for Effie Awards Ireland.

“It will act as a vital reminder for marketers and agencies alike of the strategic impact on business performance of effective marketing. Effective communications does two things. It drives your commercial performance today and through building your equity, supports your business performance into the future,” he adds.

The Effie Awards Ireland jury will look at a wide range of qualities in each campaign and will evaluate entries based on proof that communications depicted in the entry was key to the success of the campaign. These qualities are summarised into four categories: Strategic Challenge, Creative Strategy, Bringing the Idea to Life and Effectiveness.

The Awards are Effie Awards Ireland are supported by RTÉ Media Sales, An Post Commerce, Pluto, Wide Eye Media and Twitter.

To find out more, download the Entry Kit and submit entries click HERE