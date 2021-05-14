Core Picks up Creative Account for Aviva

Core has picked up the creative account for Aviva following a competitive pitch. The Core-owned media agency Zenith already handles media planning and buying for the insurance giant and Aviva becomes the latest company to embrace Core’s full service offering which brings together strategy, creative and media under the one roof.

“We are excited to be working with Core Creative. We have had a successful relationship with Zenith and we have no doubt there will be plenty of synergy having our Creative agency alongside our Media team – virtually for now,” says Elaine Kearney, senior marketing Lead at Aviva said:

Mike Garner (pictured), Creative Director, Core Creative adds: “We really enjoyed developing the creative idea that we presented in the pitch, and fortunately so did the marketing team in Aviva. It’s great to be working with Aviva at this very exciting point in the brand’s development, and we look forward to developing effective campaigns through this collaboration.”