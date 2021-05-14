Consumer Confidence Hits New Pandemic High

With lockdown restrictions gradually being lifted and the vaccine roll-out well under way, consumer confidence in April was at its highest since the pandemic hit but remained well below pre Covid averages, according to the latest B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer.

This latest wave of the B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer was conducted from 27th April – 3rd May 2021.

Currently consumer confidence is at -27; which is a significant improvement compared to March 2021, when it was at -46. This continued softening in consumer negativity is evident across all consumer groups but is most significant amongst Dubliners.

Across the measures tested, consumer attitudes towards personal finances, value of personal assets and spending all show significant improvement (albeit from a low base), while attitudes towards saving have balanced out and are back in line with 2019 levels.

Reflective of the significant improvement in consumer confidence amongst Dubliners, those living in the Capital also show significant improvement in their attitudes towards the value of their personal assets and likelihood to spend. Dubliners are however more negative in their attitudes towards saving (most likely impacted by their higher intention to spend).

This improvement in consumer confidence came amid a backdrop of positive Covid-19 developments; including vaccinations hitting the milestone figure of 1 million first doses and the easing of restrictions.

Survey results are based on a sample of 1,021 adults aged 16+, quota controlled in terms of age, gender, socio-economic class and region to reflect the profile of the adult population of the Republic of Ireland. All interviewing on this wave was conducted via B&A’s online omnibus.

