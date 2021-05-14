Bridget Johnson Appointed Executive Creative Director at Boys+Girls

Bridget Johnson, the new ECD at Boys+Girls

Boys+ Girls has appointed Bridget Johnson as its new executive creative director (ECD).

Johnson is a multi-award-winning creative from South Africa with over 20 years’ experience in the advertising industry, having worked for agencies like M&C Saatchi, Ogilvy & Mather and more recently The Riverbed Agency in Johannesburg, the largest black female-owned agency in southern Africa.

She has also won numerous awards at Cannes, The One Show, D&AD, Clios, The Loeries, Pendorings, Apex (Effectiveness), AMASA, Andy’s and PRISMs, as well as sitting on juries such as Cannes Lions, The One Show and D&AD.

In 2018 she was appointed to the board of The Creative Circle EXCO, a body dedicated to the transformation of creative people, product and perceptions in South Africa.

According to Johnson: “I first came across Boys+Girls while judging D&AD and was struck by the high energy of the team and the passion with which they talk about their clients and partnerships. They also have a wonderful, diverse spread of accounts and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

In her new role she will take charge of the creative department at the agency, sitting across all clients and setting the direction for the work.

According to Rory Hamilton, chief creative officer and co-founder of the agency: “Bridget is a key appointment for Boys+Girls. We set up the agency in 2009 and have been proud to see it develop an international reputation for producing great work. Bridget brings a fresh perspective, global experience and an unbelievable portfolio of effective work that has been awarded at the highest level. We are incredibly excited to have her join our growing agency and help challenge us to produce even better work.”

As Boys+Girls’ new ECD, Johnson also joins a very small group of female executive creative directors in Ireland which includes Carol Lambert in Publicis Dublin, Jen Spiers in Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive and Emma Fielding in Ogilvy Dublin.