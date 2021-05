AIM Awards 2021 to Be Livestreamed on Friday May 21st

The All Ireland Marketing Awards, which are organised by the Marketing Institute, will take place next Friday May 21st at 3pm.

Once again, the event will be livestreamed and many of Ireland’s top brands, marketers and agencies will be competing for a coveted award.

This is the 15th year of the Awards which are free to attend. To register, click HERE