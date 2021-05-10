Javelin Launches New Integrated Brand Campaign for Toyota Ireland

Javelin has launched a new integrated campaign for Toyota Ireland. The campaign “You’ll Never Take a Wrong Turn with Toyota”, aims to dispel the confusion amongst new car buyers and presents Toyota Hybrid as the right choice for drivers today and into the future.

The TV was filmed in Ireland in March 2021 with actor Liam Cunningham behind the wheel of a Toyota Hybrid, musing on life and the choices we make, as he drives from Wicklow to Dublin.

According to Zoe Bradley, head of marketing communications, Toyota: “As Ireland’s favourite car brand, we are constantly moving the bar in terms of our creative ambition. For this campaign, we set out to move away from the more typical car category norms and deliver some simple storytelling around Toyota’s very strong Hybrid and other brand credentials. There is a lot of confusion out there for people choosing a new car, but what we do know is that our leadership and history of innovating in Hybrid is unique and our road to the future for us is also very clear – we want drivers to come with us on that journey. As always it’s been a pleasure working hand-in-glove with our Javelin team, they consistently push us and we get better work because of their passion for it.”

Orla Hickey of Javelin adds: “This latest campaign is the next step in our creative evolvement of the Toyota brand in Ireland. Whilst tricky to bring alive while shooting through lockdown it was a real testimony to agency client collaboration and a desire to bring a new story to our audience – an audience our research tells us, that are currently looking for better ways to drive and for brands they can trust to deliver – Toyota Hybrid fulfils that need”.

The Campaign created by Cathal O’ Flaherty & Adrian Cosgrove at Javelin includes film, directed by Zak Emerson and produced by the Team at Butter. The work features Dublin actor Liam Cunningham, with commissioned music by David Schweitzer.

Multiple format TV, Digital, Audio, Outdoor and DM complete the advertising assets. Javelin planned and developed creative as well as media strategy for the campaign. The campaign launches this Sunday, May 9th.

