The Tenth Man Picks up TG4 Creative Account

The Tenth Man has picked up the lead marketing and creative account for TG4 following a competitive pitch.

With the appointment, The Tenth Man will be responsible for providing strategic marketing advice and creating campaigns to further enhance the perception of TG4 and drive engagement with the brand at home and abroad, across all platforms.

According to TG4’s creative director Seán Cathal Ó Coileáin: “TG4 are delighted to work with The Tenth Man to help further TG4’s position as a contemporary Irish multimedia brand and to embark on showcasing original Irish entertainment to Irish and global audiences in the digital living room”.

The Tenth Man’s head of strategy, Anna Burzlaff adds: “TG4 is a brand that is driven by innovation and new ways of thinking, all while remaining true to their audience needs and wants. Having the opportunity to communicate that vision is a privilege”.

“TG4 is an amazing Irish brand that has always embraced the power of creativity, intelligence, insight and imagination in everything it produces, from broadcast output to social content, and of course in how the brand promotes and advertises itself. We look forward to producing work that matches their huge ambition,” says the agency’s creative director Emmet Wright.

According to The Tenth Man’s founder & CEO Ken Robertson: “We’re humbled and thrilled in equal measure to be trusted with the jewel in the crown of Irish broadcasting and modern Irish culture. It’s an exceptional brand that’s been so lovingly crafted by the TG4 team and the agencies before us. We’re incredibly proud with the opportunity to now play our part”.

The Tenth Man was set up in 2018 and currently lists eir, Energia, Jameson, Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Bord Bia, Newstalk, Bewleys, Ryanair, Flipdish, Universal Music, Therapie Clinics and Paddy Power among it’s clients.