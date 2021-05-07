Sky Media Launches Six New Channels Bringing Total to 40

Sky Media has added six new channels to its portfolio of stations bringing the total number of channels it offers to advertisers to 40.

On March 1st, three new Discovery Network channels were added – dedicated property channel HGTV, entertainment channel Quest Red and DMAX, a showcase channel for the best of Discovery content. Then on March 26th Sky Documentaries joined the fold, followed two weeks later by Sky Arts & Sky Nature on April 8th.

These six new channels are now available to Irish advertisers for the first time with Sky Documentaries, Sky Arts and Sky Nature also added to the AdSmart from Sky offering.

According to Malcolm Murray, Sky Media Director of Ireland Sales: “By adding these channels to our portfolio we are broadening the breadth and depth of our TV and On Demand offering, giving more choice to Irish advertisers. TV remains a key part of every-day life for so many of us which is why we saw an increase in TV viewing and TV advertising performing ahead of the total advertising market in 2020. The addition of these channels will help continue the success & strength of TV in 2021.”