Initiative Ireland Promotes Niall McGee to Account Director

Initiative Ireland, part of IPG Mediabrands has promoted Niall McGee to the role of account director.

McGee joined Initiative in 2019, having spent three years working with the Core agency Zenith.

He will be supported in his new role by the recently promoted Eimear Langan who takes on the role of digital account manager.

McGee will report to Sylvia Cawley, managing director, Initiative Ireland. She said: “We’re delighted to recognise Niall’s skills and talents with this promotion to Account Director. As a business, we offer agile working solutions and we have a dynamic, empowered and entrepreneurial spirit – Niall is a perfect fit for us,” says Cawley.