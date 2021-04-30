Final Agenda and Speaker Line-up Confirmed for NewsBrands Engage Conference

NewsBrands Ireland has finalised details of its NewsBrands Engage conference and its Media Planning Competition, both of which take place next Wednesday, May 5.

The event, which will be co-hosted by Roisin Ingle and Adrian Weckler, kicks off at 9.30am and conclude at 1pm.

First on the agenda will be a session called The Future of News: What’s Next and will feature Colm O’ Reilly, Chairman, NewsBrands Ireland and CEO of the Business Post; Georgia-Kate Schubert, Head of Policy and Government Affairs at News Corp Australia and Wout Van Wijk, Director, News Media

At 10.15am, the next session is called “The Story of a Generation – how news publishers covered Covid” and will feature Alan English, Editor, Sunday Independent, Aoife Moore, Political Correspondent, Irish Examiner and Craig Hughes, Political Correspondent, Irish Daily Mail.

At 10.50am, marketing effectiveness expert Peter Field and NewsWorks Insight Director Denise Turner will present the latest findings from the IPA Databank study which prove the enduring and increasing effectiveness of news brands as part of the media mix.

The next session will feature Tara Clifford, Marketing Manager, Musgraves Group and Jana Solovjova, Marketing Manager, Peugeot Ireland and the topic that will be up for discussion is “The brands who refused to stand still: How advertisers creatively used news brands to connect with their audience.”

The final session of the day is called “Back to the Future – what does the demise of cookies mean for publishers and advertisers ?” and speakers include Ciaran O’ Kane, CEO Wire Corp and host of the ‘Mad Tech’ podcast, Helen Beecher, Head of Digital, OMD and David Fogarty, Digital Investment Director, Core.

The conference will also feature the annual NewsBrands Ireland Media Planning Competition. Teams of junior planners were invited to sign up for this highly competitive competition and on the day the award for ‘Media Planning Team of the Year’ will be announced. This year’s judges were Aoife Hofler, Head of Media with Javelin, Melissa Byrne, Media Controller, Sky Ireland, and Lisa Buckley, Communications Director with NewsBrands Ireland.

This virtual event is free to attend but attendees must register HERE