Core Delivers KFC Campaign to Highlight Takeaway Options

Following on from its “Gravymaster” campaign in December 2020, Core has launched a new creative campaign for KFC across OOH and social media platforms.

With dine-in restaurants still closed and strict travel restrictions in place, KFC urgently needed to promote its drive-thru and delivery offering. In order to forge a closer connection with its Irish customers , it needed to show that it is here for them whether they want to come and visit KFC’s drive-thrus, or have KFC delivered to their home. By using clever photography to turn three real Irish homes into drive-thrus it brought to life the joy of getting a take-away KFC, whilst we wait to re-open its restaurants for dining-in once restrictions are lifted.

