Bloom Catches Feelings for Classic Brand

The Dublin-based creative agency Bloom has launched a new campaign for the confectionary brand Catch.

Called “Catch Feelings” the new campaign has kicked off with an extensive OOH campaign which went live in Cycle 9 and continues through Cycle 10. The campaign appears on T-sides on Dublin Bus and digital screens and Adboxes targeting SuperValu, Spar, Mace, Eurospar, and other Independent retailers nationwide. It also running on social media channels and will be supported with an extensive content plan during the campaign.

According to Damian Penco of Bloom: “The campaign creative is inspired by our experience of CATCH fans on social media. They don’t just like CATCH, they love it! It seems that once you’ve tasted CATCH, you can’t help but fall in love – or, in the language of the internet, ‘catch feelings’ – for the crispy, creamy classic.”

“Bloom have shown us that they really understand CATCH and the love that our fans have for the brand. CATCH was born in Ireland in 1976 and this campaign should inspire our longstanding fans as well as attract new ones with its eyecatching visuals and playful tone of voice.” added CATCH country manager, Finian Slattery.