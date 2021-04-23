TBWA\Dublin and SuperValu take us on journey back to the start.

To help combat kitchen fatigue, SuperValu has just launched their new ‘Freshly Prepared By SuperValu’ range of over 90 meals and side dishes, giving hungry shoppers a hassle-free, healthy alternative to cooking. To launch the new range, TBWA\Dublin has taken a novel approach to storytelling in a new TVC.

The film begins moments before the first bite is taken out of a delicious spread of food, and immediately lets us know this story is being told differently. The entire film plays out in reverse. From a mind bending jus being un-poured over an unbelievable spread, to a red pepper un-slicing itself in vivid slow-motion, the story of serving a delicious cooked meal unfolds. We see visceral shots of real, wholesome food overlayed with a composed track that brings a unique energy to the new way of storytelling.

The film shows off only the best natural ingredients used in every ‘Freshly Prepared By SuperValu’ meal, as well as demonstrating how simple the journey is for shoppers – from SuperValu, to a delicious, healthy family dinner, with minimal preparation required. All of this is wrapped up with SuperValu’s stamp of quality: “We believe in real food, prepared by real people”.

Working with Red Rage and director Brian Durnin, each scene was carefully crafted to tell this unique journey – taking into careful consideration the way things move when played out in reverse, from the sound FX of a rolling pepper, to the potato gratin being un-forked.

TBWA\Dublin Business Director, Yvonne Caplice, says “To create a technical piece like this while we’re all working remotely requires simple and clear communications as well as trust and collaboration between us and our clients, for every step of the process. And when communication flows smoothly, we create a piece of work we can all be proud of.”

TBWA\Dublin Executive Creative Director, Des Creedon, adds “Telling this story in reverse really showcases the quality of the ‘Freshly Prepared By SuperValu’ range. We show how easy it is to serve delicious, healthy food to your family, and how each meal is made from only the freshest ingredients, in your local SuperValu by food experts.”

Commenting on the launch, Shane Lynch, SuperValu Retail Marketing Manager said “People look forward to getting out and about more as restrictions begin to ease. We believe our new range of meals and side dishes gives time back to people to enjoy family activities with guaranteed high quality, tasty and freshly prepared food that they enjoy, without any hassle.”



Credits:

TBWA\Dublin

CEO, Deirdre Waldron

Executive Creative Director, Des Creedon

Business Director, Yvonne Caplice

Strategy Director, Aleesha Tully

Senior Account Manager, Ronnie Ohana

Senior Art Director, Paul Arthurs

Copywriter, Matthew Moss

Junior Art Director, Leona Smyth

Head of Broadcast, Onagh Carolan

Producer, Adam Sherry

SuperValu Ireland

Marketing Director, Ray Kelly

Retail Marketing Manager, Shane Lynch

Food Leadership Brand Manager, Owen Lynch

Food Leadership Assistant Brand Manager, Clara Cuddigan

Production: Red Rage Films

Director, Brian Durnin

Managing Partner / Producer, Gary Moore

Head of Production, Treasa O’Friel

Post-Production: Screen Scene

Editor, Rob Hegarty

Grade, Gary Curran – Outer Limits

Flame/Online, Allen Sillery

VFX – Phil Hannigan

Post Producer, Peter Greene

Post-Production: Sound

Original Music, Ross Dowling, Eyeball Guy

Sound, Mark Richards @ Mutiny