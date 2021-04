One Week to Go Until 1st Deadline for Effie Awards Ireland Closes

The first entry deadline for the Effie Awards Ireland has been extended to this day week, April 30th following a technical issue with the entry portal, according to IAPI.

The second entry deadline is May 21st while third and final deadline is June 18th.

To help entrants, IAPI has a number of useful resources available on its website, including an entry kit as well as objective guidance to help entrants before submitting their entries. To find out more click HERE