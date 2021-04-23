Nestlé Launches Ireland’s First OOH Campaign With 100% Recycled Paper

Nestlé Ireland has become the first advertiser in the Irish market to use 100% recycled paper for an Outdoor advertising campaign.

As part of a joint commitment between Nestlé Ireland and location-based marketing specialist PML Group, to improve sustainability in Out of Home advertising, the current campaign advertising the launch of KitKat Zebra, has used green printing techniques on 100% recycled paper. Unlike current processes, this new recycled paper collects used paper which has the ink removed and is pulped prior to reaching the papermaking stage.

Maria McKenna, Confectionery Marketing Manager, Nestlé Ireland said: “We are proud to be the first advertiser in the Irish market to use 100% recycled paper for an Outdoor campaign. Nestlé has a role to play in reducing our impact on the environment and that is why we have made a commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050. To do this requires action across our whole business and using a 100% recycled and recyclable product for OOH advertising, without losing the quality of the product, is an exciting development towards achieving this”

Louise Enright, Director at Source OOH added; “We are delighted to collaborate with Nestlé to bring this game-changing innovation to the market and help boost Nestlé’s commitment to sustainability by delivering the first OOH campaign printed on 100% recycled paper in the Irish market. This campaign is an important step forward in OOH’s ability to deliver greener solutions for our advertisers and to reduce the industry’s environmental impact.”

Complementing the 6 Sheet formats, the campaign, planned by Source out of home and Mindshare, is also displaying on Digishelters located in busy footfall areas across Dublin.

Horizon Prints facilitated the eco-friendly printing process, which offers advertisers recycled printing techniques for the first time.