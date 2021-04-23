Javelin Logs Off to Celebrate its 35th Birthday

Following a busy 12 months, Javelin is marking its 35th anniversary next Friday by closing its offices, both physically and remotely, for the day giving staff an extra-long bank holiday weekend.

Javelin’s birthday also coincides with the National Workplace Wellbeing Day, making additional sense of the decision to give all personnel a day off before the bank holiday weekend.

Javelin have notified their client partners that they will be fully logged off on Friday the 30th and unsurprisingly the initiative has been met with great support and respect from all.

Speaking about the companies 35th birthday, Managing Director Joe Dobbin says “While we would love to celebrate our birthday properly with our people, that will have to wait for another day. In the meantime, we will celebrate the commitment of everyone to the business in this most unusual of years by enjoying a four-day weekend.”

Javelin was founded by Creative trio Joe Dobbin, Conor Kennedy and Paul Myers in 1986 and continues to successfully serve its clients across a broad range of sectors.

With a team of 40 people, some of the agency’s clients include Toyota, SSE Airtricity, An Post, The AA, Concha y Toro, Kildare Village, Lexus, UCD, Keogh’s Crisps, The Pensions Authority, Bacardi, and Barnardos.