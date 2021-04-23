B&A Research Shows Consumer Confidence Improves as Vaccine Roll-out Continues

Confidence recovers in March as Covid-19 case numbers decline and Ireland’s vaccination programme continues to be rolled out.

This latest wave of the B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer was conducted from 25th March – 7th April 2021.

Currently consumer confidence is at -46; which is a significant improvement compared to February 2021, when it was at -57. Positively this softening in consumer negatively is seen across all consumer groups.

Across the measures tested, consumer attitudes towards saving, value of personal assets, personal finances and spending all show some improvement (albeit of a low base). However, it is attitudes towards spending which shows the most significant improvement (+11% pts) but remains in negative territory​ overall at -11.

Attitudes towards the value of personal assets also sees a significant improvement and has returned to a positive score of +7, which is similar to pre-Covid levels (mainly driven by Dubliners).

This improvement in consumer confidence came amid a backdrop of positive media coverage of declining Covid case trends and positive news regarding the roll out of the vaccine.

Survey results are based on a sample of 1,001 adults aged 16+, quota controlled in terms of age, gender, socio-economic class and region to reflect the profile of the adult population of the Republic of Ireland. All interviewing on this wave was conducted via B&A’s online omnibus.

For more details and the full report or more information, please contact Anita Mullan: anita@banda.ie