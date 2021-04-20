MediaCom Ireland Kick Starts 2021 with New Client Wins and Staff Hires

MediaCom Ireland has expanded its client base with two significant account wins at the end of 2020 and in 2021 in the retail and food production sectors, signalling a strong start to the year. The new contracts are with Lidl and Sicín Sásta, a new product from Carton Brothers and will deliver total annual billings of €13 million. As a direct result of the new contracts, the company has hired five new team members.

Under the new contracts, MediaCom Ireland will lead the media planning and buying for both Lidl and Sicín Sásta; and will use wider communications strategies to identify growth opportunities for these clients.

Ed Ling, Chief Growth and Operations Officer at MediaCom Ireland said: “We are delighted to be now working with Lidl and Carton Brothers. MediaCom continues to invest significant resources in developing its capabilities across the key areas of strategy, insight, digital, data and analytics to deliver campaigns and solutions for our clients during this ‘new normal’ period.

The Covid-19 pandemic has presented a number of key changes for the marketing industry. While change is not a new thing, the pandemic induced it on a scale that none of us could have previously imagined. This has presented an opportunity for the industry to adapt and reset. We look forward to supporting our new and existing clients and discovering what elements of consumer behaviour adopted during the pandemic will remain, as we look toward to the reopening of society.”

In response to growth and to ensure its clients have a access to a full range of expertise, MediaCom Ireland has strengthened its own team with eleven internal promotions across executive and management positions in Q1. One new Account Manager and four Account Executives have also joined the MediaCom Ireland team to serve increased client demands.

Ed Ling added: “The agency’s success is underpinned by its ‘People First, Better Results’ culture, which means that putting staff first helps to ensure that clients get better service, smarter ideas and more effective campaigns. We place a strong emphasis on people and seek to provide every opportunity for growth. The internal promotions this year recognise the excellent contribution of our people and we are delighted to welcome the next generation of marketers to MediaCom Ireland with our four new executives.”