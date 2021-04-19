Fake News and the Future of Truth

The Marketing Society of Ireland, as part of its Spring Series, will host a virtual panel discussion entitled ‘Fake News and The Future of the Truth’ on Thursday 22nd April from 8.30am to 9.15am.

Panellists Gavan Reilly, Political Correspondent, Virgin Media News, and Jess O’ Sullivan, Deputy Editor, Evoke.ie will explore how news brands can navigate a world where fake news can make the truth difficult to uncover in world of bias and misinformation.

Furthermore, this must-attend session will examine an evolving media landscape and how the consumption of news and content has changed dramatically. In addition, the session will ask important questions such as; ‘How do we determine what is trustworthy’? ‘Who or what do we look to for authoritative sources?’ and ‘How do we differentiate what’s real information from what’s fake?’

For further information or to register for the event please visit marketingsociety.ie