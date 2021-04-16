Oliver Poised for Further Growth With New Hires

Following a number of account wins in the pharma and FMCG sectors, Oliver is seeking to recruit up to 20 new staff over the coming months. This is in addition to the 16 staff it has recruited since the beginning of 2021.

The new roles are across the agency’s business and include account directors, project managers, digital designers, graphic designers, art directors and content strategists.

Speaking about the new recruitment drive, Mark McCann, CEO of OLIVER says: “During 2019/20 we have seen E-commerce worldwide has grown by 47%. 1 in 5 global businesses don’t have the resources to implement any digital transformation initiatives. Speed of digital delivery has made it difficult for businesses and brands to keep up. Our focus is on supporting digital transformation, ecommerce growth for existing and new clients, continued development of our own global enterprise level solutions and most importantly continued investment in great talent. Essentially it’s about becoming digitally lead, clients and brands need support to adapt their business models to be more agile and reactive. Brands need to engage with consumers in a more digitally focussed way through the varied range of platforms available, but also engage in a much more relevant way. Hence the need for brands to deliver more focused communications and personalised content. These new roles are to support this area of growth within the business and to ensure that we can offer our clients excellence that meets their brands needs.”

Clients of Oliver include Bank of Ireland, Britvic Ireland, Malta Tourism Authority, Virgin Media, Irish League of Credit Unions, 3M, Dalata Group, Aramark, Unilever and Diageo.

To see a list of the jobs available click HERE