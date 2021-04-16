Maura Ashe Appointed as Managing Partner of UM Ireland

UM Ireland, part of IPG Mediabrands has appointed Maura Ashe as the media agency’s new managing partner in addition to making a number of other appointments.

In her new role Ashe will be taking a lead position in developing the agency and increased responsibility for shaping the future of UM Ireland for staff and clients. She will report directly to UM Ireland MD Alan Daly.

She joined IPG Mediabrands in 2013 and was the agency’s business director up until May 2020 when she moved over to UM Ireland as its business director. Prior to joining IPG in 2013, she worked for Zenith and before that with Mindshare.

She will also have a pivotal role in the implementation of “Futureproof” the recently announced UM agency positioning that is centred on the notion of being ready for “What’s next?”, responding to rapidly changing consumer behaviour and a demographically evolving society.

“At UM, we leverage the transformational power of rich business analytics and real-time intelligence to maximize growth and activate the full consumer journey across content and connections. As a leader within the business, that’s a message I look forward to communicating to brands in the coming years,” she says.

Meanwhile Kate Murtagh has been promoted to the position of business director – head of client services. She has been with UM for the past four years. Prior to that she was a senior marketing with Arnotts.

Other promotions include Aoife Conway and Mike Dolan to digital account manager and international account manager respectively.

According to Alan Daly, MD, UM Ireland: “In essence, we’re a people business and I’m lucky to work with some of the best talent in the industry. Maura, Kate, Aoife and Mike reflect the UM ethos of always being on the go, always moving forward, adapting and exploring new creative and commercial opportunities for clients. Brands recognise that skill level and how this approach adds value to their bottom-line.”