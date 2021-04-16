Irish Judges Join Cannes Lions Jury Panels

Three Irish judges for this year’s Cannes Lions in June have been announced.

Carol Lambert, board creative director, Publicis Dublin, joins the Industry Craft Lions jury while Emma Sharkey, chief strategy officer, Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive, joins the Radio & Audio Lions jury. Meanwhile Rory Hamilton, founder and chief creative officer, Boys + Girls, joins the Film Craft Lions jury.

“It’s hugely exciting to welcome this formidable line-up of experts, who will unite across time zones and backgrounds, representing the full scale of our industry. Each year, our juries grow more diverse, which is part of our commitment to appoint outstanding talent from right across the breadth of our global community,” says Simon Cook, managing director, Cannes Lions.

Speaking about her appointment to the Industry Craft jury Carol Lambert says: “I absolutely love illustration, photography, animation and all things crafty. I cannot wait to get stuck into the Industry Craft judging. For me, craft is love. It’s caring enough about creativity to consider every tiny detail. And when you love your work enough, people love your work.”

“I’m very excited to be judging the Cannes Radio & Audio category,” says Emma Sharkey. “It has been a challenging year for the world, but we’ve seen more than ever the power of creativity in action and the important role of communications. I’m looking forward to hearing the world’s best work,” she says.

Rory Hamilton, adds: “Delighted to be invited to judge this year’s Cannes Lions. Great film craft has added so much to some of the most famous campaigns in history, so I’m really looking forward to immersing myself in some of the best work that the world has to offer.”