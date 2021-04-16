Havas Dublin Rolls Out Global Campaign for Birra Moretti

Havas Dublin has rolled out a global campaign for the Heineken-owned Italian beer brand Birra Moretti.

The campaign, which is called “The Home of Life’s Simple Pleasures” was shot in the Italian city of Arezzo in Tuscany, with its hero TVC directed by award-winning filmmaker, Martin Aamund. The ad features a young Italian man, Fabrizio, who ingeniously utilises a bucket, a rope and his neighbours’ community spirit to gather the ingredients for the perfect afternoon aperitivo, in exchange for an ice-cold Birra Moretti delivered direct to their balcony!

This is the Dublin agency’s first global campaign and it is currently running in six countries worldwide with more to be added later this year. According to creative director Gary Boylan: “We’re extremely proud of our work with Birra Moretti – especially at a time when life’s simple pleasures have become more important than ever. We were inspired by how inventive people all over the world have been in creating moments that matter with each other during lockdown. Whether it’s Dublin or Arezzo, these simple moments are often the ones we appreciate the most. We hope the campaign gives audiences some joy and inspiration for the good moments that are ahead and we’re excited for Irish creativity to be celebrated – and broadcast – around the world.”

“Italians are famous for enjoying the simple things in life, but those moments don’t just happen. Instead, people in Italy stop and make time for them – and never more so than right now. Birra Moretti’s mission has always been to get people to enjoy life’s simple pleasures – whether physical or virtual! By helping them feel part of the authentic stories of Italy, we want to inspire them to stop and embrace the Italian way of life with great food, great company and great beer,” says global marketing manager – international brands director, Dino Bozzone.

The campaign also features outdoor, e-commerce, off-trade and PR activations in various markets, as well as several additional customer promotions linked to seasonal moments throughout the year.

Credits:

Client: Heineken

Malgorzata Lubelska, Sr Director / Head of International Brands

Marcelo Amstalden Möller, Global Brand Director

Dino Bozzone, Global Marketing Manager Birra Moretti

Rachele Pellegrini, Global Brand Manager Birra Moretti

Wendy Lindén-Gelhever, Global Brand Manager Birra Moretti

Agency TVC: Havas Dublin

Creative Director: Gary Boylan

Account Director: Aisling Mullins

Copywriter: Stephen Kelly

Art Director: Gary Boylan & Zoe Higgins

Account Manager: Stefan Langan

Agency Producer: Brilliant Productions – Paul Ellis & Joanne O’Hagan

Production TVC: Filmmaster

Director: Martin Aamund

DOP: Karl Oskarsson & Jens-Jakob Thorsen

Ex Producer: Fabrizio Razza & Andrea Ciarla

Senior Producer: Nicole Lord

Production Designer: Laura Pozzaglio & Mirco Rocchi

Costume Designer: Sabina Maglia

Editor: Davide Mauti & Alice Baragetti

Colorist: Claudio Beltrami

Video Behind the Scenes: Paolo Sodi

Music TVC

Original Music: MassiveMusic

Sound TVC

Post Production Sound: Locky Butler