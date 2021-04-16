Havas Dublin Rolls Out Global Campaign for Birra Moretti

Havas Dublin has rolled out a global campaign for the Heineken-owned Italian beer brand Birra Moretti.
The campaign, which is called “The Home of Life’s Simple Pleasures” was shot in the Italian city of Arezzo in Tuscany, with its hero TVC directed by award-winning filmmaker, Martin Aamund. The ad features a young Italian man, Fabrizio, who ingeniously utilises a bucket, a rope and his neighbours’ community spirit to gather the ingredients for the perfect afternoon aperitivo, in exchange for an ice-cold Birra Moretti delivered direct to their balcony!
This is the Dublin agency’s first global campaign and it is currently running in six countries worldwide with more to be added later this year. According to creative director Gary Boylan: “We’re extremely proud of our work with Birra Moretti – especially at a time when life’s simple pleasures have become more important than ever. We were inspired by how inventive people all over the world have been in creating moments that matter with each other during lockdown. Whether it’s Dublin or Arezzo, these simple moments are often the ones we appreciate the most. We hope the campaign gives audiences some joy and inspiration for the good moments that are ahead and we’re excited for Irish creativity to be celebrated – and broadcast – around the world.”
“Italians are famous for enjoying the simple things in life, but those moments don’t just happen. Instead, people in Italy stop and make time for them – and never more so than right now. Birra Moretti’s mission has always been to get people to enjoy life’s simple pleasures – whether physical or virtual! By helping them feel part of the authentic stories of Italy, we want to inspire them to stop and embrace the Italian way of life with great food, great company and great beer,” says global marketing manager – international brands director, Dino Bozzone.
The campaign also features outdoor, e-commerce, off-trade and PR activations in various markets, as well as several additional customer promotions linked to seasonal moments throughout the year.
Credits:
Client: Heineken
Malgorzata Lubelska, Sr Director / Head of International Brands
Marcelo Amstalden Möller, Global Brand Director
Dino Bozzone, Global Marketing Manager Birra Moretti
Rachele Pellegrini, Global Brand Manager Birra Moretti
Wendy Lindén-Gelhever, Global Brand Manager Birra Moretti
Agency TVC: Havas Dublin
Creative Director: Gary Boylan
Account Director: Aisling Mullins
Copywriter: Stephen Kelly
Art Director: Gary Boylan & Zoe Higgins
Account Manager: Stefan Langan
Agency Producer: Brilliant Productions – Paul Ellis & Joanne O’Hagan
Production TVC: Filmmaster
Director: Martin Aamund
DOP: Karl Oskarsson & Jens-Jakob Thorsen
Ex Producer: Fabrizio Razza & Andrea Ciarla
Senior Producer: Nicole Lord
Production Designer: Laura Pozzaglio & Mirco Rocchi
Costume Designer: Sabina Maglia
Editor: Davide Mauti & Alice Baragetti
Colorist: Claudio Beltrami
Video Behind the Scenes: Paolo Sodi
Music TVC
Original Music: MassiveMusic
Sound TVC
Post Production Sound: Locky Butler