The Public House launch a new campaign for Independent News & Media

The independent creative agency launched a creative campaign for Independent News &

Media to support their weekend papers – Irish Independent on Saturday and Sunday

Independent. Launching this week, the campaign consists of a national TV advert, Out of

Home, Digital Out of Home, Press and Digital.

The campaign shows how the Independent’s uniquely relatable, ear-to-the-ground style of

writing helps readers feel closer to Irish life, Irish readers, writers, opinions and stories –

something we’ve valued even more over the past year. It positions the Independent at the weekend as a way to aid a sense of escape through the discovery of the things that make life its most interesting.

The campaign is illustration and animation based and features a main character exiting the week and escaping to the weekend, through the weekend offering from the Independent, then closes off with her back in her kitchen reading the papers with her family.

Lee Martin, Head of Marketing and Promotions at Independent News & Media said “Sales of weekend newspapers have been extremely resilient throughout the pandemic as people have sought an escape from their weekday routines. We tasked The Public House with capturing the feeling you get when you are immersed in the unique journalism of the Irish Independent and Sunday Independent, so that we can share it with those who have lost that escape. We are delighted with the creative which we think will stand out in the news media category and help us redefine it.”

Colin Hart, Creative Director, The Public House, added: “The Independent weekend papers are a really interesting read that are on a level with the readers, we wanted to communicate that in an imaginative way to illustrate that feeling of getting lost in the stories and the journey that takes you on.”

Independent News & Media is home to Ireland’s leading print and online publications including Irish Independent, Sunday Independent, Independent.ie, The Herald, The Sunday World and The Belfast Telegraph.

The TV spot was illustrated and animated by Aniverse, and produced by Jelly London.

