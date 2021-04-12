The Public House launch a new campaign for Independent News & Media

The independent creative agency launched a creative campaign for Independent News &
Media to support their weekend papers – Irish Independent on Saturday and Sunday
Independent. Launching this week, the campaign consists of a national TV advert, Out of
Home, Digital Out of Home, Press and Digital.
The campaign shows how the Independent’s uniquely relatable, ear-to-the-ground style of
writing helps readers feel closer to Irish life, Irish readers, writers, opinions and stories –
something we’ve valued even more over the past year. It positions the Independent at the weekend as a way to aid a sense of escape through the discovery of the things that make life its most interesting.
The campaign is illustration and animation based and features a main character exiting the week and escaping to the weekend, through the weekend offering from the Independent, then closes off with her back in her kitchen reading the papers with her family.
Lee Martin, Head of Marketing and Promotions at Independent News & Media said “Sales of weekend newspapers have been extremely resilient throughout the pandemic as people have sought an escape from their weekday routines. We tasked The Public House with capturing the feeling you get when you are immersed in the unique journalism of the Irish Independent and Sunday Independent, so that we can share it with those who have lost that escape. We are delighted with the creative which we think will stand out in the news media category and help us redefine it.”
Colin Hart, Creative Director, The Public House, added: “The Independent weekend papers are a really interesting read that are on a level with the readers, we wanted to communicate that in an imaginative way to illustrate that feeling of getting lost in the stories and the journey that takes you on.”
Independent News & Media is home to Ireland’s leading print and online publications including Irish Independent, Sunday Independent, Independent.ie, The Herald, The Sunday World and The Belfast Telegraph.
The TV spot was illustrated and animated by Aniverse, and produced by Jelly London.
CREDITS:
THE PUBLIC HOUSE
Creative Director: Colin Hart
Art Director: Paul Kinsella
Copywriter: Barry Taylor
Producer: Steve Battle
Strategist: Sarah Walsh
Account Director: Sarah-Lee Saunders
Senior Account Manager: Kirsten Jackman
Managing Director: Catrióna Campbell
Senior Designer: Trevor Nolan
Designer: Cian Booth
Junior Designer: Tito Long
PRODUCTION
Animation: Aniverse
Production Company: Jelly
Producer: Laura Thomas
Sound Design: Tuğrul Gültepe
Recording Studio: Raygun
Music: Omonoko
Voice Over: Breffni Holahan
CLIENT CREDITS:
Independent News Media
Chief Customer Officer: Mark Ody
Head of Marketing and Promotions: Lee Martin
Senior Marketing Manager: Cliona O’Reilly
Marketing Manager: Arlene Regan