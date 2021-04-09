The Business Post’s Colm O’Reilly Elected Chairman of NewsBrands Ireland

Colm O’ Reilly, the CEO of the Business Post has been elected as the new chairman of NewsBrands Ireland. He takes over from Vincent Crowley, which has held the role since 2014.

O’Reilly has represented the title on the NewsBrands’ management committee for the past three years and has over 25 years management experience in the media, investment management, drinks and hospitality sectors in Ireland, UK and US.

NewsBrands has also announced that Richard Bogie, MD of News Ireland, has been appointed as vice chairman, a new role that has been created to support both the chairman and the CEO of NewsBrands, Ann Marie Lenihan, in driving the strategic objectives of the organisation.

According to Colm O’Reilly: “I am honoured to be elected as new Chairman of NewsBrands Ireland in a time of great change, collaboration, and opportunity for the Irish news publishing industry. Our member publishers recognise that industry collaboration is vital to meet the challenges facing the industry and, that by working together, we can secure a sustainable future for quality journalism. The public’s appetite for trusted high-quality journalism, grounded in facts, has never been greater with 72% of Irish people now consuming our members’ print and online content every week. Communicating the vital role and relevance of newspaper journalism to the ‘Future of Media Commission’ and government will be a key focus for our association in the coming months.”

Ann Marie Lenihan, CEO of NewsBrands Ireland adds: “A warm welcome to Colm O’ Reilly as our new Chairman and Richard Bogie as Vice Chairman. I look forward to working with them and the other members of the management committee as we enter this next phase. On behalf of myself and the Management Committee, I would like to thank Vincent Crowley for his commitment to NewsBrands Ireland over the years. We are extremely grateful to him for his effective leadership during challenging times for the industry and the instrumental role he played in fostering collaboration between news publishers”.