Rothco Founders Hickey & Ronaldson to Leave Accenture Interactive in August

Patrick Hickey and Patrick Ronaldson, two of the co-founders of Rothco, which is now part of Accenture Interactive, have announced that they are to leave the business in August.

Hickey is currently executive chairman of Accenture Interactive while Ronaldson is director of strategy. Both are leaving to pursue other business interests.

Accenture Interactive acquired Rothco from its four founders in late 2017. In what was a landmark M&A deal in the Irish advertising industry, it is understood that Accenture Interactive paid in the region of €35m for the agency.

Of the four Rothco founders, only Richard Carr will remain with the business. Last year Carr was appointed as managing director of Accenture Interactive in Ireland and CEO of Rothco. Carr has been an integral part of the Rothco leadership team for the past 17 years and has been central to the growth of the agency in both the Irish and international markets in recent years. The other co-founder of Rothco, Paul Hughes, left the business in 2020 to concentrate on his career as an accomplished and well-known artist.