MII to Deliver Sponsorship Introduction Course with Peter Raymond

The Marketing Institute of Ireland (MII) is organising a two-day introduction to sponsorship course for marketers and communications professionals.

The course will be delivered by Peter Raymond, the course director for the European Sponsorship Association’s diploma course and it will take place on April 29th and 30th.

The course is designed for non-sponsorship specialists (i.e. those involved in other marketing disciplines) that would like an in-depth introduction into how to harness the value of partnership marketing (especially in the fields of sport and entertainment).

