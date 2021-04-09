Huskies Wins Top Global Digital OOH Award for Movember Campaign

In the Company of Huskies has picked up the top award in the Best Digital OOH Campaign at the Drum Global Digital Advertising Awards.

The Dublin-based agency picked up the award for its work with Movember, the leading charity for men’s health. In 2020, the agency created the ‘Conversation Piece’ campaign for the charity which brought together some of Ireland’s leading artists to share their own experiences of mental health, and to create digital artwork inspired by them. Awarding the campaign for Best Use of Digital OOH, the judges said: “A timely and really important topic, and a campaign that drove great results. Charities were hit particularly hard last year so to have doubled donations is an exceptional achievement.”

The international awards competition recognises campaigns that successfully combine creativity and technology to craft innovative and effective solutions. It is judged by a panel of international marketing journalists from organisations that include LadBible Group, Condé Nast, Google, South China Morning Post and Publicis Media.

Given that there was little to no paid media, the impressive results show the campaign genuinely connected with people. According to Neil Rooney, Global Innovation Manager, Movember said: “At this critical time, to have 182,000 people engage in a social conversation about mental health and signpost to Mo Conversations, where they can learn to have more effective conversations with people who are suffering, has undoubtedly helped people get through the toughest of times. It is testimony to the deeply significant work of Huskies and their partners.”

“This was one of those gentle acts we did to help us get through the challenges of lockdown and, in doing so, helped others get through it too. We would especially like to thank all the participating Artists, CT Ireland, Tiny Ark, Sonder Visuals, WHPR and Ground Control for their selfless generosity and commitment to deliver its success,” adds Jonathan Forrest, CEO of the agency.