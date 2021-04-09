Future Proof Rolls Neuromarketing Solution for Campaign Testing

The Dublin-based marketing agency Future Proof Media, which is headed up by CEO and founder Conor Talty, has launched a suite of neuromarketing services for clients looking to validate campaigns before they are launched.

The service is being offered by Future Proof Insights and uses a combination of eye-tracking, facial coding, galvanic skin response, EEG, ECG as well as traditional market research to offer what it says is a “comprehensive, science-backed conclusion on whether a potential customer had the desired emotional response to the stimulus being tested.”

“We are very excited to bring this cutting-edge offering to the market here in Ireland. Through the work of our marketing agency, Future Proof Media, we have first-hand experience of the limitations of traditional market research methods and creative testing where you rely on the memory of respondents and are at the mercy of their willingness to share their true feelings as opposed to what’s ‘socially acceptable’. Our aim is to remove all guesswork from the creative process to help brands design products and campaigns that actually enhance the lives of their customers,” said Seán Higgins, director of Future Proof.

“This innovative offering allows clients to; understand their customers, design creative products, distribute effectively, maximise revenue, optimise performance and can be used to test the efficacy of branding, creative, products, packaging, in store layout, shopper behaviour, Usability Testing of apps or websites, and much more, he says.

Future Proof Media was founded in 2018 by Conor Talty, who previously worked as head of brand partnerships with Maximum Media in addition to a stint with Wilson Hartnell.