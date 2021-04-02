Pat the Baker to Sponsor Graham Norton Show on VMTV

(l-r) Sorcha Brady, Declan Fitzgerald & Frank Neary

Virgin Media Solutions has secured Pat the Baker as the sponsor of The Graham Norton Show on Virgin Media Television and the Virgin Media Player in a deal that was brokered by the Dublin agency Mindmap. The sponsorship kicks off on Saturday, April 3.

“We’re delighted to have the opportunity to be associated with Graham Norton. His show has been a great escape particularly in the year just gone. The sponsorship format is ideal for us to profile just some award winning breads our bakery produces,” says Declan Fitzgerald, managing director, Pat the Baker.

Sorcha Brady, client solutions manager, Virgin Media Solutions adds: “We are thrilled to have partnered with Pat The Baker for the sponsorship of Graham Norton. The show is such a strong performing staple in our schedule. Akin to Pat the Baker’s bread, this is a programme that brings Irish families together. I am very excited to see the creative come together around the programme on Saturday.”

“This is just the start of a drive to make Pat The Baker more famous than ever,” says Frank Neary, manaing director of Mindmap.