MII Kicks Off New CMO Masterclass Series with Jon Lombardo

Jon Lombardo, the global lead, B2B Institute at LinkedIn is the first speaker at the Marketing Institute’s inaugural CMO Masterclass which kicks off on April 13.

As part of his role, Lombardo researches how brand marketing contributes to cash flows and tries to bring an “outside-in” approach to marketing by looking to apply mental models from other disciplines to marketing. Prior to LinkedIn, he led GE’s Social Media Center of Excellence, where he focused on commercial efforts across major social platforms.

As part of his presentation Lombardo will examine three core trends which have been identified as critical to B2B business growth. Taken together, they add up to a blueprint for re-establishing marketing as a discipline driving long-term business growth and strategic innovation for B2B companies.

To register for the event click HERE