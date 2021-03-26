Tesco Ireland Rolls Out Food Love Story Campaign in the Irish Market

Following the roll out of its Food Love Stories campaign in the UK, Tesco Ireland has launched it in Ireland.

Created by BBH in London, the nostalgic, heart-warming TV ad is based on the insight that many families across Ireland have passed down recipes from generation to generation. Directed by Lochlainn McKenna, the ad features a family preparing their beloved Mam’s ‘Pride and Joy’ roast lamb, following strict instructions from ‘Mam’ herself. In a rug pull moment, viewers later realise the family are in fact listening to a pre-recorded tape from 1995. The campaign was created by Aubrey O’Connell and Thomas Devenport and features a 60, 30 and 10-second TV spots across RTÉ, Virgin Media, Sky and Channel 4..

The new campaign will run across TV, radio, social and digital channels and trade/shopper marketing executions, with a press and OOH campaign shot by photographer Tara Fisher.

According to Cathal Deavy, customer director, Tesco Ireland: “At Tesco we’re passionate about the food we offer. Through our Food Love Stories campaign we’re delighted to showcase the quality of our food and to celebrate how a simple meal can bring people closer together, albeit in smaller gatherings these days.

Mam’s ‘Pride and Joy’ roast lamb advert showcases our Bord Bia, quality assured produce, and gives us a really warm engagement platform to communicate with our customers. It’s the first of many Food Love Stories this year and we can’t wait to bring more inspiring ideas to life for our customers.”

Stephen de Wolf, Chief Creative Officer at BBH, adds: “For our debut Food Love Story in Ireland, we wanted to tell the charming story of a family and their relationship with food and each other. We hope Mam’s ‘Pride and Joy’ Roast Lamb will resonate with people across the country, who, like Donal, treasure the family recipes which have been passed down from generation to generation.

