Starcom Picks Up Bulmers Ireland Media Account

Starcom has picked up the media account for Bulmers Ireland.

The agency will initially focus on the Bulmers brand along with Five Lamps, San Miguel and Seven Summits. It will also manage the brand’s all-important Summer campaign which is built on the new brand platform ‘When Time Bears Fruit.

The account was previously handled by the Dentsu-owned Vizeum. The creative is managed by Goosebump.

According to Anna Doyle (above), board director, Starcom: “We are excited to be working alongside leading iconic Irish Cider brand Bulmers, which is part of the C&C Group. The value of time has never been more relevant both as consumers and storytellers who celebrate shared moments together and we are thrilled to be a part of shaping this next chapter. It has been a challenging year for the drinks and hospitality industry and continues to be throughout 2021, so launching an entirely new brand platform ‘When Time Bears Fruit’ during these turbulent times is confident and ambitious. As Bulmers Ireland’s new agency partner, we will mirror this ambition, and look forward to reinvigorating one of Ireland’s most prominent brands.”

“We are excited by our robust plans for 2021 and the ambition we have to grow the Bulmers brand and we look forward to working with Anna and her team at Starcom this year. As the category leader in Cider, Bulmers is in a strong position following recent off-trade share growth, so we need to build on this momentum. We hope that this Summer and beyond can provide more occasions to celebrate and Bulmers has always been a brand to provide those moments of epic refreshment to enjoy with our friends and family, adds Karl Donnelly, Marketing Director, Bulmers Ireland said:

Other clients of Starcom include AIB, An Post, Musgrave Group, National Lottery, Samsung, and Dixons Carphone.