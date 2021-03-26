Places Still Available for AAI’s Toolkit Series Featuring WFA’s Gabrielle Robitaille

There are still some places left for the forthcoming AAI Toolkit Series on March 30 which will feature Gabrielle Robitaille, the digital policy manager with the World Federation of Advertisers.

With many legislative changes in the digital advertising world already in the pipeline, Robitaille will provide an overview of latest developments including recent moves to regulate online platforms via the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act and how these could result in increased transparency in the digital advertising market and support advertisers’ brand safety efforts.

She will also talk about the current state of play with the ePrivacy Regulation, which will set new rules on the use of cookies within the EU as well as the planned EU-wide digital levy and how this could have unintended consequences on advertisers.

The webinar will take place on Tuesday, March 30 between 10am and 11am, The event is free to attend but registration is required. To register click HERE